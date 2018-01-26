Holding On For Inter – Daniel Sturridge Rejects Other Clubs To Wait For Nerazzurri

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge is prepared to wait for as long as possible to seal a move to Inter this month.



Sturridge wants to play regular football over the second half of the campaign as he bids to push his case for a key role in England's squad for the World Cup in Russia in the summer.











Inter have been in touch with Liverpool over a loan deal and it has been claimed now have an agreement with the Reds and the player; but if a deal has been done, Inter have not moved to complete it yet.



Sturridge wants to move to Inter and has knocked back proposals from other teams, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia.





He is prepared to wait for Inter to move to complete the deal, but will not wait forever and the risk for the Italians is that he becomes tired of waiting.