I’m Really Happy Jordan Henderson Is Liverpool Captain – Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp insists that Jordan Henderson is the perfect captain for his club and he is more than happy with the role the England international has been performing.



The 27-year-old was given the role of leading the team when Steven Gerrard left to move to Los Angeles Galaxy in the MLS. The midfielder has since performed the role when he has been fit, with James Milner taking the armband if he is unavailable.











Asked about the skipper's role in the team at a press conference, the German manager said that Henderson continues to be the perfect captain for the club.



According to Klopp, his is not the team that keep changing captains, however things do change if Henderson is not on the pitch.





And therefore Klopp will follow the one skipper trend and will not look to employ six or seven different skippers.

“Jordan Henderson is a perfect captain for us, vice-captain is James Milner but if they’re not on the pitch someone needs to wear it", Rodgers said at a press conference.



“On the pitch you need to share responsibility. It was not in my plans to seven different players, I’m not disrespectful about this.



“It can be an important job, it depends how you fill the role.



“At this club it’s maybe a bit different because Stevie was the captain for so long so you talk about who can fill this role.



“I’m really happy about Jordan’s captaincy.



“I just make the line-up and then I realise someone needs to wear the armband.”



It remains to be seen who will be the Liverpool captain this weekend against West Brom in the FA Cup.

