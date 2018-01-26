XRegister
26/01/2018 - 15:38 GMT

I’ve Decided No Transfer This Month, This Is Why – Leeds United Target Removes Himself From Market

 




Leeds United target Mimoun Mahi has decided he will not leave Dutch Eredivisie side FC Groningen in this month's transfer window.

The attacker had originally been desperate to move on from Groningen in the January window and the club were also keen for a parting of the ways due to the Moroccan angling for a switch.




Mahi has attracted interest from England, something which was confirmed by Groningen, with English sides making approaches but stopping short of a bid.

Now the Morocco international, who is hoping to feature at the World Cup in Russia in the summer, has had a rethink and does not want to move this month.
 


"At first I wanted to take a new step in my career, but on the other hand, my wife is very pregnant and I will become a father in two months' time", he was quoted as saying by RTV Noord.

"We want our child to grow up in the Netherlands for the first months after the birth."

And Mahi, who is Groningen's top scorer this season, says to have made the decision not to move this month has let him settle down and focus on his football.

"It give me a certain peace that I have made this choice now", he admitted.

"I know where I stand and I am going to go full tilt at Groningen in the second half of the season."

Groningen are a lowly 13th in the Eredivisie standings, but still just six points from the Europa League playoff places.
 