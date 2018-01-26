I’ve Decided No Transfer This Month, This Is Why – Leeds United Target Removes Himself From Market

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United target Mimoun Mahi has decided he will not leave Dutch Eredivisie side FC Groningen in this month's transfer window.



The attacker had originally been desperate to move on from Groningen in the January window and the club were also keen for a parting of the ways due to the Moroccan angling for a switch.











Mahi has attracted interest from England, something which was confirmed by Groningen, with English sides making approaches but stopping short of a bid.



Now the Morocco international, who is hoping to feature at the World Cup in Russia in the summer, has had a rethink and does not want to move this month.





"At first I wanted to take a new step in my career, but on the other hand, my wife is very pregnant and I will become a father in two months' time", he was quoted as saying by RTV Noord.