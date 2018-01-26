I’ve Got Huge Desire To Win Trophy At Liverpool – Reds Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool left-back Alberto Moreno has insisted that he has a huge desire to win silverware with the Reds, ahead of his side’s FA Cup meeting with West Bromwich Albion at the weekend.



The Merseyside giants’ last piece of silverware came in the form of the League Cup in 2012 when they beat Cardiff City in the final on penalties.











Liverpool, who narrowly missed out on the Premier League title to Manchester City in the 2013/14 campaign, came close to winning two trophies in the 2015/16 campaign when Jurgen Klopp led the club to the EFL Cup and the Europa League final.



However, the Anfield outfit, who have already been knocked out of the EFL Cup this season, lost both those finals.





And Moreno explained that he is desperate to win a trophy with Liverpool, who he thinks have a chance to lift the FA Cup this season.

"It's looking a long way ahead to start talking about making up for finals where you've lost”, the Spaniard told the club’s official site.



"There's a long way to go, it's best to look at it round by round.



“Of course, in the back of your mind, why not have that as a target?



"Getting to the final and maybe winning the FA Cup, it's another trophy, and I think we are among the teams who have a chance of winning the whole thing.



"But, first and foremost, we focus all our attention on the weekend and getting past West Brom.



"Since I've been here we've not won a trophy and I've really, really got a huge desire to try and put that right by winning something, as we all have.



"We've got a top-quality squad currently but it's fair to say that in the three previous seasons I've been at the club we had some really good players in the squad and during that time we had some decent chances to win silverware.



"For whatever reason, it didn't come to fruition, which does mean we've got even more desire and hunger to try and win something this season."



Liverpool edged out their fierce rivals Everton 2-1 in the previous round of the FA Cup earlier in the month.

