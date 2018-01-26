Jose Mourinho Backs Henrikh Mkhtiaryan To Flourish At Arsenal

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho believes that Henrikh Mkhitaryan could turn out to be a better player for Arsenal than he was for the Red Devils.



The Armenian international was involved in a swap deal that saw Chilean Alexis Sanchez move the other way to join Mourinho's side on a four-and-a-half year deal.











On his opinion about the move, the Portuguese boss said that he has full faith in Mkhitaryan and is confident that the player will flourish at the Emirates.



With Mkhitaryan having spent 18 months in Manchester, the former Chelsea boss insists that the 29-year-old will be well suited to Arsenal's style of play.





“I believe Mkhitaryan is going to be even better than he was with us", Mourinho said at a press conference.

"With one and a half years in England, adapted, knows, Arsenal play the way they think, I think is a good move for everybody, that’s why I’m also happy for Mkhitaryan.



“Could he perform better with us, could I take more from his talent, maybe, could he give a little more also to adapt to us, maybe but I don’t think regrets, he’s in our history, so good feeling for everybody and a very specific transfer between rivals in a big country which I have to say must happen more times.”



Mkhitaryan took part in 22 matches for Manchester United this season, scoring two goals and chipped in with six assists.



He though had fallen out of favour, with Mourinho expressing his dissatisfaction with the former Borussia Dortmund man's performances.

