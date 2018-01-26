XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

26/01/2018 - 17:01 GMT

Moussa Dembele Fully Committed Insists Brendan Rodgers

 




Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has made it clear that his club have no intention of selling striker Moussa Dembele, who he insists is fully committed to the Bhoys.

The former Fulham star remained an unused substitute for Celtic in their last two matches after Rodgers conceded that persistent speculation about his future had affected Dembele.




The Frenchman has been linked with a return to England, with Premier League sides Crystal Palace and Brighton being linked.

The former Liverpool boss though insists that his club have no desire to sell the player, who has shown impressive goalscoring form for the Scottish champions since signing.
 


Rodgers also took time to insist that Dembele on his part has not even once asked to leave the club.  

"Moussa has never once asked to leave Celtic", Rodgers was quoted as saying by STV.

"We brought him here as a talented young player at 19 and he has shown that talent.

"He has come in with a plan. His agent, himself and I know what the plan was but he has never asked once to leave.

"He is fully committed to Celtic.

"We have had one official bid for him that is nowhere near the value of what the value of Moussa is.

"But equal to that we have no interest in selling him."

Dembele has featured 21 times for Celtic this season scoring eight goals and has set up three more for his team-mates. 