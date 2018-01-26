Moussa Dembele’s Value Is About £12m – Former Scotland Striker On Celtic Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Scotland striker Steven Thompson thinks that £12m is about right for the value of Celtic striker Moussa Dembele, who he feels the Bhoys should sell.



Dembele has been heavily linked with the exit door at Celtic this month and boss Brendan Rodgers has admitted that transfer speculation has affected the Frenchman.











Rodgers has insisted Celtic are not looking to sell Dembele – but Thompson thinks the Bhoys should be looking to cash in and would do well to earn £15m from the former Fulham man.



Celtic have been reported to have received a £12m offer for the striker and ex-Scotland hitman Thompson believes that the figure does represent his current value in the transfer market.





" I personally think that Celtic should sell him", Thompson said on BBC Sportscene Extra.