Moussa Dembele’s Value Is About £12m – Former Scotland Striker On Celtic Star

Former Scotland striker Steven Thompson thinks that £12m is about right for the value of Celtic striker Moussa Dembele, who he feels the Bhoys should sell.
Dembele has been heavily linked with the exit door at Celtic this month and boss Brendan Rodgers has admitted that transfer speculation has affected the Frenchman.
Rodgers has insisted Celtic are not looking to sell Dembele – but Thompson thinks the Bhoys should be looking to cash in and would do well to earn £15m from the former Fulham man.
Celtic have been reported to have received a £12m offer for the striker and ex-Scotland hitman Thompson believes that the figure does represent his current value in the transfer market.
"I personally think that Celtic should sell him", Thompson said on BBC Sportscene Extra.
"The debate really is what is his current market value?
"[If there has been a bid of £12m] I am surprised that that wouldn't be taken.
"I would say that was probably his value.
"The £40m stuff last season was a wee bit excitable.
"If they get £15m for him I think it would be brilliant business", he added.
Dembele has been linked with clubs in England, France and Italy in recent months and the striker has seen his goal return for Celtic drop this season amid continued speculation about his long term future at Parkhead.