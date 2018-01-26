Pleasing To See Alfredo Morelos’ Angry Reaction – Former Rangers Star Explains Why

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers star Andy Little feels Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos’ angry reaction to being substituted against Aberdeen was a pleasing thing to see.



Morelos, who scored Rangers’ first goal against in their 2-0 win over the Dons on Wednesday, reacted angrily when Graeme Murty decided to take him off in the 70th minute at Ibrox; he was replaced by new signing Jason Cummings.











The Colombian joined the Gers from HJK Helsinki last summer and has thus far scored 13 goals in the present campaign, with 11 of those coming in the Scottish Premiership, thereby making him the division’s top scorer at the moment.



And Little, who hailed Morelos’ impact at Rangers, thinks no one, including the fans, will take the young striker’s reaction to being taken off badly as it shows the 21-year-old’s hunger to succeed.





“I think Morelos coming in his first season and scoring 13 goals is a great return so far, he’s the top scorer in the league”, he said on the Rangers’ official podcast.

“I think that’s the most pleasing thing – to see his reaction.



“I’m sure that’s just the type of player he is, that’s his character.



“I don’t think anyone will take that badly, even the fans.



“They realise that it’s just his hunger and that’s the kind of player he is.



“He wears his heart on the sleeve and it’s great to see.”



Morelos, who was signed by former Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha, has represented Colombia at Under-20 level.

