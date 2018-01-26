Positioning, Reactions, Outstanding – Rangers Boss Graeme Murty Impressed With Wes Foderingham

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers boss Graeme Murty has heaped praise on goalkeeper Wes Foderingham, who he believes stood out from the rest with some amazing saves against Aberdeen.



Having gone 2-0 up in the 80th minute on Wednesday night, the home side had to sustain pressure from Derek McInnes's side over the course of the last ten minutes, with the Rangers goalkeeper pulling off multiple saves to give his team a well deserved three points.











Murty, who watched on from the technical area, insists that he was impressed with what he saw from the 27-year-old and believes that the goalkeeper deserved as much praise as did the Man of the Match Jason Holt.



Giving reaction to his custodian's performance, the manager told his club's official channel: “I was shaking my head in bemusement at times.





"The positioning, the reactions and the strength of his core – the way he works every day to put him in that condition to make those saves is fantastic.

“You have to make those saves at stages, and they don’t come much bigger than at Ibrox against Aberdeen.



“When called upon, I thought he was outstanding – Jason Holt got ‘Man of the Match’ but I’m sure he might give him a sip or so of his drink as for as much as we owe all the guys a debt, I thought Wes in particular stood out from the rest.”



Foderingham has so far featured in all 23 league matches for Rangers this season, managing seven clean sheets.



He has seen off challenges for the number 1 spot during his time at Ibrox, with Jak Alnwick currently his back-up.

