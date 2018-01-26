Roma Already Have Replacement For Chelsea Target Edin Dzeko – Former Italy Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Roma defender and current Albania coach Christian Panucci believes the Giallorossi already have Chelsea target Edin Dzeko’s replacement in their squad in the form of Patrik Schick.



Chelsea are in talks to sign Dzeko from Roma, but the negotiations have not been smooth and there have been suggestions that the transfer could now be unlikely to take place.











The Blues are yet to agree personal terms with the player, who wants a longer contract than he is being offered, and it remains to be seen if there can be a resolution.



While a deal is far from being done, Panucci has indicated that Roma do not need find a replacement for Dzeko as they already have one in the form of Schick.





Roma signed the young striker from Sampdoria on a loan deal last summer and are expected to make the move permanent in the coming days.

The former Giallorossi believes the club will shift their focus to Schick if Dzeko leaves.



“Of course losing him is not a good thing”, the former Roma player told Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport.



“But they have invested in Schick and they will focus on him.



“And this is the truth of Roma, they will have sell to buy.”



The Czech striker has been a bit part player this season and is yet to find the back of the net in Serie A for Roma.

