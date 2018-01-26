Sunderland Consider Alternative To Leeds United’s Andy Lonergan

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland are looking at Middlesbrough goalkeeper Dimi Konstantopoulos as an alternative to Leeds United's Andy Lonergan, according to the Northern Echo.



The Black Cats have been strongly linked with making a move to take Leeds shot-stopper Lonergan to the Stadium of Light, something which could then prompt the Whites to move to sign Adam Bogdan on loan from Liverpool.











But Sunderland appear to be considering other options, suggesting they have not completely set their sights on Lonergan or done a deal with Leeds for him yet.



It is claimed the Black Cats are keen on Konstantopoulos, who is regarded highly by boss Chris Coleman.





The 39-year-old is currently back-up to Middlesbrough number 1 Darren Randolph .