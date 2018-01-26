XRegister
X
06 October 2016

26/01/2018 - 22:56 GMT

Sunderland Consider Alternative To Leeds United's Andy Lonergan

 




Sunderland are looking at Middlesbrough goalkeeper Dimi Konstantopoulos as an alternative to Leeds United's Andy Lonergan, according to the Northern Echo.

The Black Cats have been strongly linked with making a move to take Leeds shot-stopper Lonergan to the Stadium of Light, something which could then prompt the Whites to move to sign Adam Bogdan on loan from Liverpool.




But Sunderland appear to be considering other options, suggesting they have not completely set their sights on Lonergan or done a deal with Leeds for him yet.

It is claimed the Black Cats are keen on Konstantopoulos, who is regarded highly by boss Chris Coleman.
 


The 39-year-old is currently back-up to Middlesbrough number 1 Darren Randolph.

Konstantopoulos is out of contract with Middlesbrough in the summer and could be attracted by the idea of moving to Sunderland, but it is unclear whether Boro would be willing to let him leave this month.

The veteran goalkeeper joined Boro in 2013 and has made three appearances for the club this season, all in the EFL Cup.
 