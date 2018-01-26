This Was Biggest Positive In Win Over Aberdeen – Former Rangers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Ex-Rangers striker Andy Little thinks the biggest positive from the Gers’ 2-0 win over Aberdeen on Wednesday was to see the new signings integrating well into the squad, with most playing the full 90 minutes at Ibrox.



The Light Blues have been active in the January transfer window and have already brought in Sean Goss, Jamie Murphy, Jason Cummings and Russell Martin; Rangers announced the signing of Greg Docherty from Hamilton Academical on Thursday.











While Goss, Murphy and Martin played the whole game against the Dons, Cummings came on as a 70th minute substitute.



And Little explained that although there were a lot of positives to pick from Rangers’ win against Aberdeen, he thinks the most encouraging sign was to see the new faces settling down well and playing the whole match, barring Cummings.





“It may well be the influence of the new faces”, Little told Rangers’ official podcast, when asked what he thinks the reason behind the Gers’ sublime performance against Aberdeen was.

“Martin didn’t put a foot wrong I think, he came into the back four and he certainly cheered the boys up.



“I think the biggest thing was how well the team looked and how organised the shape was considering that there were three new faces who played the full 90 minutes.



“I think that was the biggest positive – to get 90 minutes out of those three.



“All the boys also deserve credit for the clean sheet, there are so many positives to take from the game.



“With a lot of games coming up, it’s important that our confidence is up.”



Rangers, who moved up to second spot in the league table with the help of the win, will next face struggling Ross County in an away game on Sunday.

