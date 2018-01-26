XRegister
X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

26/01/2018 - 14:59 GMT

Tottenham Hotspur Take Big Step Towards Lucas Moura Signing

 




Tottenham Hotspur have thrashed out personal terms on a contract with Paris Saint-Germain winger Lucas Moura.

Lucas’ agent was in London earlier this week to discuss a potential move for the winger to Tottenham and Spurs are believed to be closing in on signing him.




The player himself, along with his entourage, touched down in the British capital and talks between the player and Tottenham have progressed on a smooth course.

And according to French radio station RMC, the winger’s representatives have managed to find an agreement with Tottenham over a contract for the Brazil winger.
 


It has been claimed that the two parties have agreed the outlines of a four-year deal and now the deal hinges on Tottenham finding an agreement over a fee with PSG in the coming days.  

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has been in contact with the Parisians and the club were believed to be preferring to sign the winger on an initial loan deal.

But PSG have made it clear that they want to sell Lucas and have set a price of around €25m.

Tottenham are expected to make their first offer for the winger soon.
 