Would Rather Work On My Farm Than Manage Arsenal or Barcelona – Mauricio Pochettino

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has ruled out the possibility of his taking over at Barcelona or Arsenal, remarking he would rather work on his farm in Argentina.



The Argentine has built a name for himself by helping his Tottenham side reach new milestones over the last few years. And Spurs keep on impressing under Pochettino, having topped a Champions League group containing Real Madrid this season.











As a result the 45-year-old has been linked with a move away from Tottenham to clubs such as Real Madrid and Barcelona, where he would be tipped to have a better chance of winning trophies.



But Pochettino insists he would never boss Barcelona due to his association with Espanyol, while the Tottenham manager insists the same factor rules him out of ever managing Arsenal; Real Madrid however are a different kettle of fish.





"I am so clear", Pochettino was quoted as saying by beIN Sports, before noting that he could look silly if Spurs sack him.

"I am never going to be manager of Barcelona or Arsenal because I am so identified with Tottenham and Espanyol.



"I grew up in Newell's Old Boys and will never manage Rosario Central.



"That is my decision because I prefer to work on my farm in Argentina than in some places.



"But my commitment is massive in this club. I am working like I am going to be here forever.



"But in the end, it is like the players, you never know what is going to happen in football. It is a lot of rumours about this, about that.



"Tomorrow [Tottenham chairman] Daniel Levy could have a bad night and say, 'Oh I am going to sack Mauricio'. And then I look stupid saying I am not going to work in one place or another or another.



"You never know in football. That is the problem. It is a very unstable situation."

