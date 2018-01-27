Alberto Moreno Starts – Liverpool Team vs West Brom Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Liverpool vs West Brom

Competition: FA Cup

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Liverpool have named their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Alan Pardew's West Brom in an FA Cup fourth round tie at Anfield this evening.



With Liverpool not having won a trophy since 2012, the pressure is on for the Reds to end the wait for silverware, and boss Jurgen Klopp will want to see his men see off the Baggies tonight.











Klopp goes with Simon Mignolet between the sticks, while in defence he selects Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip as the central pairing, and Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alberto Moreno are full-backs.



Further up the pitch the Liverpool manager goes with Emre Can, Georginio Wijnaldum and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, while Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino are the attacking threats.



If Klopp needs to try to change the course of the game at any point then he can look to his bench, where options include Danny Ings and Dominic Solanke.



There is no Daniel Sturridge in the squad, which will add to speculation over his future.



Liverpool Team vs West Brom



Mignolet, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Moreno, Can, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mane, Firmino



Substitutes: Ward, Lovren, Milner, Gomez, Henderson, Ings, Solanke

