XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

27/01/2018 - 18:33 GMT

Alberto Moreno Starts – Liverpool Team vs West Brom Confirmed

 




Fixture: Liverpool vs West Brom
Competition: FA Cup
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

Liverpool have named their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Alan Pardew's West Brom in an FA Cup fourth round tie at Anfield this evening.

With Liverpool not having won a trophy since 2012, the pressure is on for the Reds to end the wait for silverware, and boss Jurgen Klopp will want to see his men see off the Baggies tonight.




Klopp goes with Simon Mignolet between the sticks, while in defence he selects Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip as the central pairing, and Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alberto Moreno are full-backs.

Further up the pitch the Liverpool manager goes with Emre Can, Georginio Wijnaldum and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, while Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino are the attacking threats.

If Klopp needs to try to change the course of the game at any point then he can look to his bench, where options include Danny Ings and Dominic Solanke.

There is no Daniel Sturridge in the squad, which will add to speculation over his future.

 


Liverpool Team vs West Brom

Mignolet, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Moreno, Can, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mane, Firmino

Substitutes: Ward, Lovren, Milner, Gomez, Henderson, Ings, Solanke
 