XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

27/01/2018 - 16:23 GMT

Chelsea and Celtic With Different Visions On Charly Musonda Loan

 




Chelsea and Celtic are not on the same page when it comes to a loan deal for Charly Musonda.

Celtic want to sign the Belgian youngster on a loan deal and Chelsea are set to decide whether to let him leave following Sunday's FA Cup tie against Newcastle United.




The Scottish champions want to sign Musonda on an 18-month loan agreement, according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws; Celtic took Patrick Roberts from Manchester City on a similar agreement in 2016.

But Chelsea only want to let the attacker leave Stamford Bridge on a loan running until the end of the season.
 


Celtic are keen to land Musonda and will hope to reach an agreement with Chelsea through further talks.

Bhoys boss Brendan Rodgers is a big fan of Musonda and believes he can make an impact in the Scottish game as his side chase another domestic treble.

Musonda snubbed a loan move away from Chelsea last summer as he was determined to stay and fight for a spot in the team.

But he has only made five appearances for Chelsea this season.
 