Chelsea and Celtic With Different Visions On Charly Musonda Loan

Chelsea and Celtic are not on the same page when it comes to a loan deal for Charly Musonda.



Celtic want to sign the Belgian youngster on a loan deal and Chelsea are set to decide whether to let him leave following Sunday's FA Cup tie against Newcastle United.











The Scottish champions want to sign Musonda on an 18-month loan agreement, according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws; Celtic took Patrick Roberts from Manchester City on a similar agreement in 2016.



But Chelsea only want to let the attacker leave Stamford Bridge on a loan running until the end of the season.





Celtic are keen to land Musonda and will hope to reach an agreement with Chelsea through further talks.