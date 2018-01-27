Chelsea Identify Time To Make Decision On Loaning Out Celtic Target Charly Musonda

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea are set to take a final call on allowing Charly Musonda to join Celtic on a loan deal after Sunday’s FA Cup clash against Newcastle United.



The Belgian winger has been on the fringes of Chelsea’s first team this season and has vented his frustration in public about his lack of opportunities at senior level.











Musonda has suitors across Europe following a loan stint in Spain, but it has emerged that Celtic are in talks with Chelsea for the winger and are believed to be closing in on a loan deal.



The Belgian is expected to be part of the squad on Sunday against Newcastle and the Blues are yet undecided whether to allow the player to leave the club on loan this month.





There were suggestions that Chelsea were more keen on seeing him join a Premier League club, but Celtic are currently believed to be leading the chase for Musonda.

And according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, the Premier League champions will take a final call on whether to loan him out to Chelsea after the FA Cup tie on Sunday.



Brendan Rodgers is a big fan of Musonda and Celtic are in touch with the player and his agents in order to get the deal over the line as soon as possible.



Antonio Conte has made it clear any decision to loan out players from his first team squad will be taken by the Chelsea hierarchy.

