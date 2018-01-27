XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

27/01/2018 - 12:53 GMT

Chelsea Identify Time To Make Decision On Loaning Out Celtic Target Charly Musonda

 




Chelsea are set to take a final call on allowing Charly Musonda to join Celtic on a loan deal after Sunday’s FA Cup clash against Newcastle United.

The Belgian winger has been on the fringes of Chelsea’s first team this season and has vented his frustration in public about his lack of opportunities at senior level.




Musonda has suitors across Europe following a loan stint in Spain, but it has emerged that Celtic are in talks with Chelsea for the winger and are believed to be closing in on a loan deal.

The Belgian is expected to be part of the squad on Sunday against Newcastle and the Blues are yet undecided whether to allow the player to leave the club on loan this month.
 


There were suggestions that Chelsea were more keen on seeing him join a Premier League club, but Celtic are currently believed to be leading the chase for Musonda.  

And according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, the Premier League champions will take a final call on whether to loan him out to Chelsea after the FA Cup tie on Sunday.

Brendan Rodgers is a big fan of Musonda and Celtic are in touch with the player and his agents in order to get the deal over the line as soon as possible.

Antonio Conte has made it clear any decision to loan out players from his first team squad will be taken by the Chelsea hierarchy.
 