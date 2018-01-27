XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

27/01/2018 - 20:30 GMT

Daniel Sturridge In Limbo After Liverpool FA Cup Omission

 




Daniel Sturridge has been left in limbo after being left out of Liverpool's matchday squad for this evening's FA Cup tie against West Brom.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has remained guarded over whether Sturridge could leave Anfield this month, but the striker is wanted by several clubs, including Italian giants Inter.




But according to the Press Association, a move for Sturridge is not imminent, while he is also not injured.

Klopp has preferred other options for Liverpool's FA Cup meeting with West Brom though and Sturridge has not even been able to command a place amongst the substitutes at Anfield.
 


The striker wants to play regular first team football ahead of next summer's World Cup, but looks likely to need to leave Liverpool to do it.

Inter want Sturridge at the San Siro, but it has been claimed they need to offload Crystal Palace target Eder first.

The Nerazzurri have already rejected one proposal for Eder from the Eagles this month.

Inter did make space on their wage bill recently however by loaning Joao Mario to West Ham, who are also keen on Sturridge.
 