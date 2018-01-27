David Moyes And West Ham Recruitment Chief Not On Same Page On Everton Linked Leander Dendoncker

West Ham United head of recruitment Tony Henry and manager David Moyes are not in complete agreement about Anderlecht midfielder Leander Dendoncker.
The Hammers have been showing interest in the 22-year-old, who is ready to move to a bigger club in this month's transfer window.
No bid has yet been made for Dendoncker, but he has been offered to Everton, while Watford are interested.
West Ham are keen and have been laying the groundwork for a deal, but they have not made a concrete move yet and there appears to be disagreement on Dendoncker at the London Stadium.
According to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, West Ham recruitment supremo Henry is a big fan of the midfielder.
However, Moyes continues to have reservations over the Anderlecht youngster.
The Hammers have learned that Anderlecht want to earn €25m from selling Dendoncker, but want to sign the midfielder for less if they do decide to make a move.
It is claimed that West Ham have put aside a considerable budget to sign a young midfielder such as Dendoncker, but have other options on the table too.
Everton have been offered the midfielder, through agent Christophe Henrotay, who has a good relationship with Toffees supremo Bill Kenwright.
So far Everton have not moved for Dendoncker, but it is suggested that situation could change quickly in the final days of the winter transfer window.