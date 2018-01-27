David Moyes And West Ham Recruitment Chief Not On Same Page On Everton Linked Leander Dendoncker

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United head of recruitment Tony Henry and manager David Moyes are not in complete agreement about Anderlecht midfielder Leander Dendoncker.



The Hammers have been showing interest in the 22-year-old, who is ready to move to a bigger club in this month's transfer window.











No bid has yet been made for Dendoncker, but he has been offered to Everton, while Watford are interested.



West Ham are keen and have been laying the groundwork for a deal, but they have not made a concrete move yet and there appears to be disagreement on Dendoncker at the London Stadium.





According to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, West Ham recruitment supremo Henry is a big fan of the midfielder.