06 October 2016

26 August 2015

27/01/2018 - 16:32 GMT

Fernando Llorente and Harry Kane Start – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Newport Confirmed

 




Fixture: Newport County vs Tottenham Hotspur
Competition: FA Cup
Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)

Tottenham Hotspur have named their team to lock horns with League Two outfit Newport County in an FA Cup fourth round tie at Rodney Parade this evening.

Newport sprung a shock in the third round when they dumped Championship side Leeds United out of the FA Cup and are eyeing an even bigger upset, again on home turf, tonight.




Spurs are without Hugo Lloris who is recovering from illness, while Toby Alderweireld and Serge Aurier are out injured.

Boss Mauricio Pochettino picks Michel Vorm in goal, while in defence he selects Jan Vertonghen and Juan Foyth as the central defensive pairing. Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker-Peters are full-backs.

Eric Dier, Victor Wanyama and Moussa Sissoko slot into midfield, while Mousa Dembele plays.

Fernando Llorente and Harry Kane are up top for Spurs.

 


Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Newport County

Vorm, Trippier, Foyth, Vertonghen, Walker-Peters, Dier, Wanyama, Sissoko, Dembele, Llorente, Kane (c)

Substitutes: Gazzaniga, Sanchez, Davies, Oakley-Boothe, Georgiou, Alli, Eriksen, Son
 