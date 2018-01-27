He’s Wanted – Alan Pardew On Arsenal and Manchester City Target Jonny Evans

Follow @insidefutbol





West Brom boss Alan Pardew admits that Arsenal and Manchester City target Jonny Evans is wanted by big clubs, but says the Baggies have not fielded any offers yet.



Evans turned out in West Brom's shock 3-2 FA Cup win away at Liverpool on Saturday evening and did his chances of a move no harm with a tidy display at Anfield.











The former Manchester United defender has been mooted as being a target for both Arsenal and Manchester City.



And Pardew admits that the Northern Ireland international is a man in demand, and indicated that if the club sell then they will have to react by using the funds wisely.





" Jonny is being approached by big clubs, but we have not got an offers in as yet", Pardew said on BT Sport.