I Liked A Lot – Serie B Coach Hails Striker’s Display In Front of Leeds United Scouts

Follow @insidefutbol





Carpi coach Antonio Calabro has hailed striker Jerry Mbakogu for the performance he produced in a 2-1 win over Spezia in Serie B, as Leeds United scouts were watching on.



The Whites are running the rule over the striker ahead of a potential swoop to take him to Elland Road, though Carpi are bitterly opposed to losing the Nigerian in the current transfer window.











Leeds scouts watched on as Mbakogu linked up well with new signing Federico Melchiorri, with both scoring goals apiece in Carpi's Serie B win.



And Carpi coach Calabro was full of praise for what he saw.





He told his post match press conference: "Mbakogu and Melchiorri I liked a lot.