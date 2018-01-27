XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

27/01/2018 - 17:54 GMT

I Liked A Lot – Serie B Coach Hails Striker’s Display In Front of Leeds United Scouts

 




Carpi coach Antonio Calabro has hailed striker Jerry Mbakogu for the performance he produced in a 2-1 win over Spezia in Serie B, as Leeds United scouts were watching on.

The Whites are running the rule over the striker ahead of a potential swoop to take him to Elland Road, though Carpi are bitterly opposed to losing the Nigerian in the current transfer window.




Leeds scouts watched on as Mbakogu linked up well with new signing Federico Melchiorri, with both scoring goals apiece in Carpi's Serie B win.

And Carpi coach Calabro was full of praise for what he saw.
 


He told his post match press conference: "Mbakogu and Melchiorri I liked a lot.

"They looked for each other and even had fun while they were playing together.

"I'm happy", Calabro added.

Carpi are in ninth spot in the Serie B standings and only kept out of the promotion playoff places on goal difference.

They are also just eight points off the automatic promotion spots, meaning Calabro will continue to be against losing a key striker in the shape of Mbakogu this month.

It remains to be seen for how long Mbakogu and Melchiorri will be able to form a partnership though with Leeds showing interest in the Nigerian.
 