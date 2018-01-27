Inter Make Move For Spurs Linked Midfielder But Winter Move Unlikely

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter have made a move for Tottenham Hotspur linked midfielder Fabian Ruiz, but for the moment he is not keen to leave Real Betis this month.



The 21-year-old Spanish midfielder’s future at Betis has been under the scanner in the winter window because of interest from several top clubs in Europe.











He has been on the radar of Barcelona and Real Madrid in Spain, and Tottenham and Roma have also been keeping tabs on the midfielder during the January transfer window.



And it seems there is more interest in Ruiz from Italy, as according to Sky Italia, Inter have made a play to probe the possibility of signing the young midfielder from Betis.





His performances have attracted the attention of the Nerazzurri and the club are considering signing him, but Ruiz is unwilling to leave Betis during the winter window.

He is leaning towards signing a new contract with the club, which could remove the problematic €15m release clause in his current deal with the Spanish outfit.



However, he will consider his future in the summer transfer window and it has been claimed that Ruiz will weigh up an offer from the Nerazzurri.

