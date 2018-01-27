XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

27/01/2018 - 14:04 GMT

Joao Mario On Bench – West Ham Team vs Wigan Confirmed

 




Fixture: Wigan Athletic vs West Ham United
Competition: FA Cup
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

West Ham United have officially confirmed their starting side and substitutes to take on Wigan Athletic in an FA Cup fourth round tie at the DW Stadium this afternoon.

Hammers manager David Moyes will want a morale-boosting victory for his men, but will be wary about a Wigan side who are running away from their competitors at the top of League One.




Moyes must do without the injured Andy Carroll, Manuel Lanzini and Marko Arnautovic, while also out are Michail Antonio and Jose Fonte.

In goal, Moyes gives an outing to Joe Hart, while in defence he selects Pablo Zabaleta, while Aaron Cresswell, Reece Burke, Angelo Ogbonna and Sam Byram play. Pedro Obiang slots into midfield, while Arthur Masuaku starts. Javier Hernandez is handed an outing up top.

If the West Ham manager needs to make changes during the 90 minutes he has a bench full of options, including new signing Joao Mario, with Reece Oxford also available.

 


West Ham United Team vs Wigan Athletic

Hart, Zabaleta, Cresswell, Burke, Byram, Ogbonna, Obiang, Cullen, Masuaku, Hernandez, Martinez

Substitutes: Adrian, Collins, Oxford, Diangana, Haksabanovic, Quina, Mario
 