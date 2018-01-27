XRegister
X
06 October 2016

27/01/2018 - 15:52 GMT

Leeds United Scouts In Italy To Check On Nigerian Striker But Transfer This Month Tough

 




Leeds United sent scouts to watch striker Jerry Mbakogu in action for Italian side Carpi against Spezia on Saturday afternoon, with the player in question netting in the match.

The Whites have been looking to bring in another striker in this month's transfer window, but so far have made little progress as they are unwilling to meet the asking price slapped on several targets, including Preston North End's Jordan Hugill and Peterborough United's Jack Marriott.




Now Leeds have their eyes on Italy and hitman Mbakogu.

The striker's side Carpi took on Spezia in a Serie B clash on Saturday afternoon and, according to Italian daily Il Resto del Carlino, Leeds had scouts in the stands checking up on Mbakogu.
 


He struck in the 70th minute of the game to give Carpi the lead, a lead that was cancelled out just two minutes later; Carpi then went ahead again in the 78th minute to seal the win.

The 25-year-old was targeted by Swiss side Lugano last summer as a replacement for Ezgjan Alioski, who they sold to Leeds.

Carpi managed to hold on to Mbakogu and do not want to sell him this month.

The Italian side are willing to do business in the summer, when they can sign a replacement for the Nigerian.

It is unclear if Leeds were checking up on Mbakogu ahead of moving for him in the summer, or whether they will try to change Carpi's mind this month.
 