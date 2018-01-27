Leigh Griffiths Is Frustrated – Brendan Rodgers As Celtic’s Match Winner Picks Up Injury

Brendan Rodgers has admitted that Leigh Griffiths is frustrated after being forced off in Celtic's 1-0 Scottish Premiership win over Hibernian with a calf injury.
Rodgers handed the striker a start at Celtic Park and he did not disppoint when he fired the hosts ahead in the 27th minute.
Hibs offered little in attack and Celtic could have won by a heavier scoreline had Scott Sinclair not missed a guilt-edged chance by striking the post.
But the match contained two blows for Celtic with both Griffiths and goalkeeper Craig Gordon forced off with injuries.
Rodgers admits that Gordon's injury especially does not look clever, while he concedes Griffiths is full of frustration after picking up a calf niggle.
And the next step for Celtic is to send the pair for scans.
"The feeling is Craig Gordon has taken a nasty whack to his knees", Rodgers was quoted as saying by BBC Scotland.
"We'll need to assess that, and that's not good news there.
"But I felt that Dorus De Vries came in and handled it well.
"Griff is frustrated. Again, I think it was his calf.
"So, we'll get the two of them scanned and see where they're at but they certainly look like they'll miss Tuesday night's game."
Celtic are next in action against Hearts, who they welcome to Celtic Park on Tuesday evening before a trip to Steve Clarke's Kilmarnock next Saturday.