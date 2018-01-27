Leigh Griffiths Is Frustrated – Brendan Rodgers As Celtic’s Match Winner Picks Up Injury

Follow @insidefutbol





Brendan Rodgers has admitted that Leigh Griffiths is frustrated after being forced off in Celtic's 1-0 Scottish Premiership win over Hibernian with a calf injury.



Rodgers handed the striker a start at Celtic Park and he did not disppoint when he fired the hosts ahead in the 27th minute.











Hibs offered little in attack and Celtic could have won by a heavier scoreline had Scott Sinclair not missed a guilt-edged chance by striking the post.



But the match contained two blows for Celtic with both Griffiths and goalkeeper Craig Gordon forced off with injuries.





Rodgers admits that Gordon's injury especially does not look clever, while he concedes Griffiths is full of frustration after picking up a calf niggle.