XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

27/01/2018 - 15:04 GMT

Mike Ashley Lets Newcastle United Go Full Throttle For Nicolai Jorgensen

 




Newcastle United have received Mike Ashley’s green signal to go full throttle in their pursuit of Feyenoord striker Nicolai Jorgensen before the end of the winter window.

The 27-year-old Dane has emerged as Newcastle’s top target in the final days of the windows and the club have been in talks with Feyenoord for his signature this month.




Feyenoord have already rejected two bids for the player and are believed to be holding out for a transfer fee around the €25m region, but it has been claimed that the two clubs are now closing in on an agreement.

Negotiations have progressed between the two clubs and there is optimism that Newcastle will eventually reach an agreement with Dutch outfit for Jorgensen.
 


And according to Dutch daily De Telegraaf, Newcastle owner Ashely has given his nod to the club and they have received the signal to go all in for the Feyenoord striker before next week’s deadline.  

There are suggestions Jorgensen could play his last match for Feyenoord on Sunday against ADO Den Haag.

The striker is keen to move to Newcastle, where he could double his current wages at Feyenoord.

He has seven goals in 14 Eredivisie appearances this season.
 