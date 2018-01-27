Mike Ashley Lets Newcastle United Go Full Throttle For Nicolai Jorgensen

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United have received Mike Ashley’s green signal to go full throttle in their pursuit of Feyenoord striker Nicolai Jorgensen before the end of the winter window.



The 27-year-old Dane has emerged as Newcastle’s top target in the final days of the windows and the club have been in talks with Feyenoord for his signature this month.











Feyenoord have already rejected two bids for the player and are believed to be holding out for a transfer fee around the €25m region, but it has been claimed that the two clubs are now closing in on an agreement.



Negotiations have progressed between the two clubs and there is optimism that Newcastle will eventually reach an agreement with Dutch outfit for Jorgensen.





And according to Dutch daily De Telegraaf, Newcastle owner Ashely has given his nod to the club and they have received the signal to go all in for the Feyenoord striker before next week’s deadline.

There are suggestions Jorgensen could play his last match for Feyenoord on Sunday against ADO Den Haag.



The striker is keen to move to Newcastle, where he could double his current wages at Feyenoord.



He has seven goals in 14 Eredivisie appearances this season.

