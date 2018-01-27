Moussa Dembele On Bench – Celtic Team vs Hibernian Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Celtic vs Hibernian

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Celtic have revealed their starting eleven to play host to Neil Lennon's Hibernian side in a Scottish Premiership fixture at Parkhead this afternoon.



Bhoys boss Brendan Rodgers goes with Craig Gordon in goal, while he names a back four of Dedryck Boyata, Jozo Simunovic, Kristoffer Ajer and Kieran Tierney.











Scott Brown and Olivier Ntcham will look to control midfield for Celtic, while James Forrest, Callum McGregor and Scott Sinclair all support striker Leigh Griffiths.



If Rodgers needs to make any changes during the course of the Premiership fixture then he can look to his bench, where he has a host of options available.



Strikers Moussa Dembele and Odsonne Edouard could be brought into the action, while Rodgers could also turn to the experienced head of Israeli midfielder Nir Bitton.



Celtic Team vs Hibernian



Gordon, Boyata, Simunovic, Ajer, Tierney, Brown, Ntcham, Forrest, McGregor, Sinclair, Griffiths



Substitutes: De Vries, Bitton, Kouassi, Gamboa, Edouard, Miller, Dembele

