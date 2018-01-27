XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

27/01/2018 - 14:01 GMT

Moussa Dembele On Bench – Celtic Team vs Hibernian Confirmed

 




Fixture: Celtic vs Hibernian
Competition: Scottish Premiership
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Celtic have revealed their starting eleven to play host to Neil Lennon's Hibernian side in a Scottish Premiership fixture at Parkhead this afternoon.

Bhoys boss Brendan Rodgers goes with Craig Gordon in goal, while he names a back four of Dedryck Boyata, Jozo Simunovic, Kristoffer Ajer and Kieran Tierney.




Scott Brown and Olivier Ntcham will look to control midfield for Celtic, while James Forrest, Callum McGregor and Scott Sinclair all support striker Leigh Griffiths.

If Rodgers needs to make any changes during the course of the Premiership fixture then he can look to his bench, where he has a host of options available.

Strikers Moussa Dembele and Odsonne Edouard could be brought into the action, while Rodgers could also turn to the experienced head of Israeli midfielder Nir Bitton.

 


Celtic Team vs Hibernian

Gordon, Boyata, Simunovic, Ajer, Tierney, Brown, Ntcham, Forrest, McGregor, Sinclair, Griffiths

Substitutes: De Vries, Bitton, Kouassi, Gamboa, Edouard, Miller, Dembele
 