06 October 2016

27/01/2018 - 12:36 GMT

Napoli Star’s Entourage Hold Manchester United Talks Ahead of Summer Move

 




Napoli midfielder Jorginho’s representatives have met Manchester United to discuss a potential transfer in the summer transfer window.

The 26-year-old midfielder’s future at Napoli has been under the scanner because of the speculation surrounding him signing a potential new deal with the Serie A giants.




There has been talk that Napoli are plotting to offer him a new four-and-a-half-year contract, but his agent has denied being involved in any negotiations with the club over a fresh deal.

And it has led to him being linked with a move away from Napoli and it has been claimed Manchester United are already working on signing him in the summer transfer window.
 


According to Italian broadcaster Rai Sport, his representatives recently held talks with Manchester United and a summer move to Old Trafford has been mooted in the next few months.  

Jose Mourinho wants to add to his midfield at the end of the season following the capture of Alexis Sanchez and Jorginho has emerged as a target for the Premier League giants.

However, Manchester United could face competition for his signature as Arsenal are also believed to be tracking the Napoli midfielder.

Meanwhile, the Serie A giants are expected to continue to try and negotiate a new deal with the midfielder’s agent.
 