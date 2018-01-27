Newcastle United Chasing Goalkeeper Before Window Shuts, Would Open Door To Loan Switch

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United want to get a deal done for a senior goalkeeper before the transfer window slams shut, something which would allow the club to loan out Freddie Woodman.



The Magpies are busy as the window approaches its climax and want to make additions to strengthen Rafael Benitez's squad for the second half of the campaign.











Newcastle are looking to land a senior goalkeeper, according to the Chronicle, which would allow Woodman to head off on loan.



It is claimed that three clubs are waiting to see if Woodman will be allowed to leave St. James' Park, with news expected on Sunday.





Benitez's side are also continuing to try to do a deal with Feyenoord for striker Nicolai Jorgensen.