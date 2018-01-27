OK With Me – Peterborough Supremo Happy To Keep Jack Marriott If Leeds Won’t Meet Asking Price

Follow @insidefutbol





Peterborough United owner Darragh MacAnthony has insisted he would have no problem in not selling Leeds United target Jack Marriott this month.



The attacker has a number of clubs in higher divisions keen on securing his services, but so far no side have been able to hammer out an agreement with MacAnthony for Marriott.











Leeds have continued to be linked with Marriott, but it has been claimed they will not meet Peterborough's £6m asking price for the striker.



And MacAnthony has hinted he will stick to his valuation of the 23-year-old and would be perfectly happy if he is still at London Road when the transfer window shuts in the middle of next week.





Responding to a fan telling him Leeds will not pay his asking price for Marriott and no one will, MacAnthony wrote on Twitter: "That's OK with me buddy .