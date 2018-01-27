XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

27/01/2018 - 15:19 GMT

OK With Me – Peterborough Supremo Happy To Keep Jack Marriott If Leeds Won’t Meet Asking Price

 




Peterborough United owner Darragh MacAnthony has insisted he would have no problem in not selling Leeds United target Jack Marriott this month.

The attacker has a number of clubs in higher divisions keen on securing his services, but so far no side have been able to hammer out an agreement with MacAnthony for Marriott.




Leeds have continued to be linked with Marriott, but it has been claimed they will not meet Peterborough's £6m asking price for the striker.

And MacAnthony has hinted he will stick to his valuation of the 23-year-old and would be perfectly happy if he is still at London Road when the transfer window shuts in the middle of next week.
 


Responding to a fan telling him Leeds will not pay his asking price for Marriott and no one will, MacAnthony wrote on Twitter: "That's OK with me buddy.

"Happy to have a quiet window.

"I'm going home to USA anyhow."

Marriott played all 90 minutes of Peterborough's 5-1 home defeat against Leicester City in the FA Cup at lunchtime on Saturday.

With Posh now not in action again until after the transfer window closes, it remains to be seen whether the striker has played his last match for the League One side.
 