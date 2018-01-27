Only Have Ourselves To Blame – Jurgen Klopp Reacts As Liverpool Exit FA Cup

Follow @insidefutbol





Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool only have themselves to blame after crashing out of the FA Cup at home against West Brom.



The match, which West Brom won 3-2, was dominated by video assistant referee (VAR) decisions, with VAR ruling out a third goal for the Baggies, handing Liverpool a penalty and then giving West Brom a third goal.











Liverpool's goals came through Roberto Firmino (5th minute) and Mohamed Salah (78th minute), while West Brom scored through Jay Rodriguez (7th and 11th minutes) and a Joel Matip own goal (first half injury time).



The result means Liverpool are now out of the FA Cup and the Reds suffered from shambolic defending throughout.





Klopp said on BT Sport: " It's obvious what we did wrong in these situations. The second goal was just, wow, really bad defending from the whole group. That's not how defending should be.