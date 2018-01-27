Only Have Ourselves To Blame – Jurgen Klopp Reacts As Liverpool Exit FA Cup

Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool only have themselves to blame after crashing out of the FA Cup at home against West Brom.
The match, which West Brom won 3-2, was dominated by video assistant referee (VAR) decisions, with VAR ruling out a third goal for the Baggies, handing Liverpool a penalty and then giving West Brom a third goal.
Liverpool's goals came through Roberto Firmino (5th minute) and Mohamed Salah (78th minute), while West Brom scored through Jay Rodriguez (7th and 11th minutes) and a Joel Matip own goal (first half injury time).
The result means Liverpool are now out of the FA Cup and the Reds suffered from shambolic defending throughout.
Klopp said on BT Sport: "It's obvious what we did wrong in these situations. The second goal was just, wow, really bad defending from the whole group. That's not how defending should be.
"We didn't use the chance on the penalty and then their third goal must be off-side. What can you do?
"We had to show character in the second-half. We chased the game and maybe scored the second goal too late. When you start how we did you cannot play your best football game.
"They tried to save some time – which was normal – and in the end, West Brom deserve it because they scored three goals and we only scored two. They did well and fought with passion. But we have only ourselves to blame", he added.
Liverpool now only realistically have the Champions League to aim for as they bid to win their first trophy since 2012 and Klopp continues to look for his first piece of silverware since taking over at Anfield in 2015.