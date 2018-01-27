Riyad Mahrez Looks Like A Liverpool Player – Pat Nevin On Reds’ Transfer Need

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Scotland and Chelsea star Pat Nevin thinks that Riyad Mahrez looks every inch a Liverpool player and is the type of performer the Reds need, after he watched Jurgen Klopp's men knocked out of the FA Cup with a 3-2 defeat at home against West Brom.



Liverpool were a shambles defensively in an entertaining encounter at Anfield as the Baggies caused an upset and ran out well deserved winners to end any Reds' hopes of success in the FA Cup.











Nevin thinks Liverpool badly lacked a creative spark to open up West Brom to progress to the next round, with a gaping hole having been left by selling Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona.



The Reds have been linked with Leicester winger Mahrez and Nevin thinks the Algeria international is just what the Merseyside giants need.





" He is a photofit of the player you need!", Nevin said on BBC Radio 5 live.