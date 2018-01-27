Stoke City Scouts Make Regular Belgium Trips As Potters Search For Central Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Stoke City have been sending scouts to Belgium to take in Anderlecht's games in recent weeks as they hunt for a central midfielder.



The Potters want to add to their midfield resources before the transfer window slams shut and were in negotiations with Galatasaray over Badou N'Diaye.











However, talks between the two clubs stalled and now Stoke are looking at other options, with their focus firmly on Belgian giants Anderlecht.



According to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, the Potters have been regulars at Anderlecht games in recent weeks.





Anderlecht boast midfielder Leander Dendoncker, who has attracted attention from West Ham and Watford, while Everton were recently offered the chance to bid for the 22-year-old.