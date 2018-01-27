Stoke City Scouts Make Regular Belgium Trips As Potters Search For Central Midfielder

Stoke City have been sending scouts to Belgium to take in Anderlecht's games in recent weeks as they hunt for a central midfielder.
The Potters want to add to their midfield resources before the transfer window slams shut and were in negotiations with Galatasaray over Badou N'Diaye.
However, talks between the two clubs stalled and now Stoke are looking at other options, with their focus firmly on Belgian giants Anderlecht.
According to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, the Potters have been regulars at Anderlecht games in recent weeks.
Anderlecht boast midfielder Leander Dendoncker, who has attracted attention from West Ham and Watford, while Everton were recently offered the chance to bid for the 22-year-old.
The Belgian giants want €25m for Dendoncker, but it remains to be seen whether the midfielder will leave this month.
Dendoncker is willing to join West Ham, however Stoke are just one point above the drop zone in the Premier League and the midfielder could consider a switch to the Potters to be a risky option.