This Leeds United Policy Hurting Efforts To Sign New Striker

Leeds United's hunt for a new striker is being hindered by the club's insistence on sticking to their wage limit of no more than £15,000 per week, it has been claimed.



The Whites have been hunting a new striker this month, but are unwilling to meet the asking price placed on two targets, Preston North End's Jordan Hugill and Peterborough United's Jack Marriott.











Leeds have been linked with other strikers, such as Aston Villa's Ross McCormack, but are having difficulty finding one who fits into their budget.



According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds are sticking closely to their wage limit of no more than £15,000 for a prospective new signing, while also feeling prospective signings are not value for money or affordable.





The Whites pocketed £23m last summer from selling Chris Wood, Charlie Taylor and Liam Bridcutt, while they also trimmed their wage bill by letting Rob Green go.