06 October 2016

26 August 2015

27/01/2018 - 15:30 GMT

We’re Willing To Sell Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang To Arsenal – Dortmund State Clear Position

 




Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc insists the club are ready to do business with Arsenal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang if their demands are met.

The Bundesliga outfit have already knocked back two offers from the Gunners and have grown frustrated at the slow pace of negotiations, leading to them starting Aubameyang on Saturday against Freiburg.




Aubameyang is keen to make the move to the Emirates Stadium, but it is not clear whether Arsenal will meet Dortmund's asking price.

Zorc insists that Dortmund stand ready to sell if their demands are met, in the same way they were last summer when Barcelona wanted Ousmane Dembele.
 


He told Sky Deutschland: "We have a clear position.

"As in the summer, in the case of FC Barcelona [wanting Dembele].

"We are prepared to implement a transfer under certain parametres – but only if these parametres are fully met.

"Arsenal have made several attempts so far.

"We have rejected all of them so far."

Arsenal have let Alexis Sanchez join Manchester United this month, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan arriving in exchange, and the pressure is on the Gunners to properly replace the Chile international.

The Premier League giants had a delegation in Germany earlier this week in an attempt to find common ground with Dortmund, but no agreement could be reached as the Bundesliga side insist it is their way or the highway on Aubameyang.
 