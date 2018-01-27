We’re Willing To Sell Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang To Arsenal – Dortmund State Clear Position

Follow @insidefutbol





Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc insists the club are ready to do business with Arsenal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang if their demands are met.



The Bundesliga outfit have already knocked back two offers from the Gunners and have grown frustrated at the slow pace of negotiations, leading to them starting Aubameyang on Saturday against Freiburg.











Aubameyang is keen to make the move to the Emirates Stadium, but it is not clear whether Arsenal will meet Dortmund's asking price.



Zorc insists that Dortmund stand ready to sell if their demands are met, in the same way they were last summer when Barcelona wanted Ousmane Dembele.





He told Sky Deutschland: "We have a clear position.