West Ham Still In Talks For Anderlecht Midfielder But No Bid Yet

West Ham are still in talks with Leander Dendoncker and Anderlecht but they are yet to make a concrete offer for the player.



The 22-year-old defensive midfielder wants to leave Anderlecht in the winter window and he has attracted considerable interest from the Premier League.











Following Joao Mario’s arrival, it seemed West Ham were bowing out of the chase for Dendoncker, but it has been claimed that the Hammers are still in the race for the midfielder.



According to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, the Hammers are still in touch with the player’s representatives over a winter move and have also been in talks with Anderlecht.





However, they are yet to formalise their interest in the midfielder and are yet to make a concrete offer for Dendoncker, who has been patiently waiting for the Hammers.

Dendoncker has also been offered to Everton but for the moment, the Merseyside club have not shown the interest in signing the midfielder this month.



Anderlecht have been keen to hold on to the midfielder until the summer but with the regime change at ownership level to take place in March, Dendoncker does not want to take a chance.



For the moment he is not willing to wait until the summer to move away from the Belgian giants.

