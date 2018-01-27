We’ve Got Options – Mauricio Pochettino Talks Transfers Amid Lucas Moura Speculation

Follow @insidefutbol





Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that Tottenham Hotspur have "options" heading into the final stretch of the transfer window amid suggestions Spurs are closing in on Paris Saint-Germain winger Lucas Moura.



Tottenham have been working hard on a deal to take Lucas to north London and they are trying to trash out an agreement with PSG for the Brazilian.











Pochettino has refused to be drawn directly on Lucas, but following Tottenham's 1-1 FA Cup draw at Rodney Parade against Newport County admits his side do have options.



And he concedes Tottenham are entering the last stretch of the window with the mindset to make quality additions.





Asked about whether Spurs will sign players after he previously indicated they would not, Pochettino told his post match press conference: " Of course we have some options .