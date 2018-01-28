XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

28/01/2018 - 12:14 GMT

Arsenal Always In Touch But Lucas Moura Wants Tottenham Move And Deal Into Last Details

 




Arsenal have remained in regular contact with Lucas Moura's representatives, but are firmly the winger's second choice as he closes in on a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Lucas is ready to leave Paris Saint-Germain this month and the French giants are keen to move him on from the Parc des Princes following a summer of heavy spending.




The winger's move to Tottenham is, according to French broadcaster Canal +, in its final stages, with the last details being agreed upon.

It is also claimed that Arsenal have continued to keep in touch, but are firmly Lucas' second choice, with the Brazilian wanting to move to Tottenham.
 


While Tottenham finished second in the Premier League last season, Arsenal could only come fifth, and Spurs have continued to build their standing in Europe with a good Champions League campaign this term.

Mauricio Pochettino's men topped a group containing heavyweights Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid, and Lucas has been impressed with the progress made in north London.

The PSG winger is now close to reinforcing Tottenham's squad for the crucial final months of the season, as Spurs aim to make sure they are once again playing Champions League football in 2018/19.
 