X
06 October 2016

28/01/2018 - 23:24 GMT

Arsenal and Manchester City Yet To Follow Up On Jonny Evans Interest

 




Arsenal and Manchester City have not made contact with West Brom over Jonny Evans since the first week of the transfer window, according to Sky Sports News HQ.

Evans could leave the Hawthorns this month if West Brom receive an acceptable offer, with the centre-back not willing to extend a contract which expires in the summer of 2019.




He has been linked with both Arsenal and Manchester City, but neither have followed up on their initial interest yet as the transfer window this month enters its final stretch.

Evans was linked with leaving the Baggies last summer, but stayed put.
 


It has been claimed that West Brom need to sell to buy this month due to financial fair play restrictions.

And with West Brom having approached Watford over a £16m deal to sign striker Troy Deeney, speculation is rife that they have a player lined up to sell.

Evans is claimed not to be about to leave West Brom.
 