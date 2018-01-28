Arsenal and Manchester City Yet To Follow Up On Jonny Evans Interest

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal and Manchester City have not made contact with West Brom over Jonny Evans since the first week of the transfer window, according to Sky Sports News HQ.



Evans could leave the Hawthorns this month if West Brom receive an acceptable offer, with the centre-back not willing to extend a contract which expires in the summer of 2019.











He has been linked with both Arsenal and Manchester City, but neither have followed up on their initial interest yet as the transfer window this month enters its final stretch.



Evans was linked with leaving the Baggies last summer, but stayed put.





It has been claimed that West Brom need to sell to buy this month due to financial fair play restrictions.