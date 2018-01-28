Arsenal and Spurs Target Malcom Reopens Move Talk, Bordeaux Supremo Shuts Door

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur target Malcom has had the door closed on a departure from Bordeaux in the remaining days of the transfer window after he insisted that he did not know whether he will stay or not.



Malcom played and scored for Bordeaux in their 3-1 Ligue 1 win over Lyon on Sunday and said after the match he was unsure whether he would still be at the club when the transfer window closes on Wednesday night.











His comments prompted an instant response from president Stephane Martin, who insisted that the Brazilian will stay.



Martin told French daily Sud-Ouest: "There is no shadow of ambiguity, Malcom stays at Bordeaux."





Malcom has been linked with Premier League pair Arsenal and Tottenham this month, though Bordeaux have been keen to stress he will stay put.