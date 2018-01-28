XRegister
06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

28/01/2018 - 22:18 GMT

Arsenal and Spurs Target Malcom Reopens Move Talk, Bordeaux Supremo Shuts Door

 




Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur target Malcom has had the door closed on a departure from Bordeaux in the remaining days of the transfer window after he insisted that he did not know whether he will stay or not.

Malcom played and scored for Bordeaux in their 3-1 Ligue 1 win over Lyon on Sunday and said after the match he was unsure whether he would still be at the club when the transfer window closes on Wednesday night.




His comments prompted an instant response from president Stephane Martin, who insisted that the Brazilian will stay.

Martin told French daily Sud-Ouest: "There is no shadow of ambiguity, Malcom stays at Bordeaux."
 


Malcom has been linked with Premier League pair Arsenal and Tottenham this month, though Bordeaux have been keen to stress he will stay put.

Tottenham are moving to sign winger Lucas Moura from Paris Saint-Germain.

And Arsenal are focusing their efforts on Borussia Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at present, with no sign yet they are trying to change Bordeaux's mind on Malcom.
 