XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

28/01/2018 - 23:11 GMT

Arsenal Close On Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang But Dortmund Must Line Up Replacement First

 




Borussia Dortmund will not sanction the sale of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang until they have lined up a replacement, but Arsenal are close to an agreement to sign the striker.

The Bundesliga outfit have already rejected two offers for Aubameyang from the Gunners, who are now close to reaching an agreement with a third proposal.




According to the BBC, Arsenal will pay a club-record fee of in the region of £60m to sign the Gabon international before the transfer window slams shut on Wednesday.

But it is claimed that Dortmund will not finally sign off on Aubameyang's departure until they have a replacement lined up.
 


It had been suggested that Olivier Giroud could join the Ruhr giants on loan, but is unclear if the Frenchman will be part of the deal.

If not, Dortmund will have to put an agreement in place elsewhere to replace Aubameyang first.

Aubameyang has angered Dortmund with his behaviour off the pitch as he pushes to move to Arsenal.
 