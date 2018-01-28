Arsenal Close On Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang But Dortmund Must Line Up Replacement First

Follow @insidefutbol





Borussia Dortmund will not sanction the sale of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang until they have lined up a replacement, but Arsenal are close to an agreement to sign the striker.



The Bundesliga outfit have already rejected two offers for Aubameyang from the Gunners, who are now close to reaching an agreement with a third proposal.











According to the BBC, Arsenal will pay a club-record fee of in the region of £60m to sign the Gabon international before the transfer window slams shut on Wednesday.



But it is claimed that Dortmund will not finally sign off on Aubameyang's departure until they have a replacement lined up.





It had been suggested that Olivier Giroud could join the Ruhr giants on loan, but is unclear if the Frenchman will be part of the deal.