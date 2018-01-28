XRegister
06 October 2016

28/01/2018 - 22:40 GMT

Arsenal To Present New Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Offer

 




Arsenal are to present Borussia Dortmund with a new offer for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on Monday.

The Gunners are desperate to agree a deal to sign the Gabon striker before the transfer window slams shut on Wednesday and are working overtime in their attempts to do so.




So far Arsenal have seen Dortmund knock back two offers for Aubameyang and though the Bundesliga club are clear they will do business, they want their €70m asking price to be met.

Arsenal could be about to do just that as, according to German daily Bild, they are preparing to present a new offer.
 


The Gunners will put their bid in on Monday and hope it can convince Dortmund to play ball on a transfer.

Aubameyang has angered Dortmund with his off the pitch behaviour as he has pushed for a move to the Emirates Stadium.

Former Dortmund star Matthias Sammer has dubbed Aubameyang a rotten apple, while Bayern Munich coach Jupp Heynckes says he would never sign a player such as the Gabon international.
 