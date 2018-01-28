Arsenal To Present New Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Offer

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal are to present Borussia Dortmund with a new offer for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on Monday.



The Gunners are desperate to agree a deal to sign the Gabon striker before the transfer window slams shut on Wednesday and are working overtime in their attempts to do so.











So far Arsenal have seen Dortmund knock back two offers for Aubameyang and though the Bundesliga club are clear they will do business, they want their €70m asking price to be met.



Arsenal could be about to do just that as, according to German daily Bild, they are preparing to present a new offer.





The Gunners will put their bid in on Monday and hope it can convince Dortmund to play ball on a transfer.