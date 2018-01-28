Celtic Target Due In Glasgow For Talks On Monday

Charly Musonda is to hold talks with Celtic on Monday as the Bhoys look to close out an 18-month loan deal.
Chelsea are ready to let Musonda head away from Stamford Bridge for regular game time after he failed to make an impact on the first team; the Belgian chose to reject a move away from Chelsea last summer to fight for first team football.
According to BBC Scotland, Celtic are now close to landing Musonda and he is due to hold talks with the club in Glasgow on Monday.
Bhoys boss Brendan Rodgers wanted Musonda last summer, but now looks set to get his man.
It had been claimed Chelsea only wanted to loan out Musonda for six months, but Celtic look to have convinced the Blues to agree to an 18-month arrangement.
Musonda, who joined Chelsea in 2012 from Anderlecht, had a spell on loan with Real Betis in La Liga last term.
The attacker was an unused substitutes on Sunday as Chelsea booked their spot in the next round of the FA Cup by beating Newcastle United 3-0.