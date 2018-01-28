Edin Dzeko’s Wife Keen On Husband Staying In Rome As Chelsea Continue Pursuit

Follow @insidefutbol





Edin Dzeko's wife Amra would rather her husband not leave Roma this month, with Chelsea interested in the striker.



The Blues have struggled to reach an agreement with Roma for Dzeko, while there is also no agreement between the striker and the Premier League club on the length of the contract he would sign at Stamford Bridge.











Chelsea are offering just an 18-month contract to Dzeko, in line with their policy for players over 30, but the Roma man is still asking for a further year.



According to Italian daily Il Tempo, Chelsea are considering making an exception to their policy for Dzeko.





However, if it was left to Dzeko's wife Amra, there would be no move away from the Italian capital .