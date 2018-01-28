XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

28/01/2018 - 12:58 GMT

Fulham Tell West Ham To Forget Signing Tom Cairney

 




Fulham have told West Ham United that they are wasting their time in trying to sign midfielder Tom Cairney, according to Sky Sports News HQ.

The Hammers are looking to make signings before the transfer window slams shut in the middle of next week and have allocated a budget to bring in a young midfileder.




The London Stadium outfit want Cairney and last week slapped in a £40m offer for the midfielder, who is widely considered to be one of the best in his position in the Championship.

But Fulham have told West Ham they are wasting their time trying to sign Cairney.
 


The Cottagers have made clear that they would not even accept a £40m proposal for the midfielder this month.

Fulham see Cairney as vital to their hopes of earning promotion to the Premier League this term and are not prepared to let him go to West Ham.

The Hammers are also interested in Anderlecht midfielder Leander Dendoncker, but boss David Moyes is claimed to not yet be completely sold on the Belgian, unlike head of recruitment Tony Henry.
 