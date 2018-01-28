Fulham Tell West Ham To Forget Signing Tom Cairney

Follow @insidefutbol





Fulham have told West Ham United that they are wasting their time in trying to sign midfielder Tom Cairney, according to Sky Sports News HQ.



The Hammers are looking to make signings before the transfer window slams shut in the middle of next week and have allocated a budget to bring in a young midfileder.











The London Stadium outfit want Cairney and last week slapped in a £40m offer for the midfielder, who is widely considered to be one of the best in his position in the Championship.



But Fulham have told West Ham they are wasting their time trying to sign Cairney.





The Cottagers have made clear that they would not even accept a £40m proposal for the midfielder this month.