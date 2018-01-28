Gamble Could Pay Off Big Time – Former Leeds Star Tells Whites To Push Boat Out For Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





David Prutton has urged his former club Leeds United to gamble a little bit to sign a striker who can make the difference this season.



The Whites have tumbled down the Championship standings after a run of poor form, but are still just five points off Fulham, who occupy the sixth and final playoff spot.











Calls have grown for Leeds to sign a striker this month, but the Whites have been unwilling to splash the cash so far, with the prices quoted for Preston North End's Jordan Hugill and Peterborough United's Jack Marriott putting the Yorkshire giants off.



But Prutton thinks now is the time to have a little gamble and push the boat out, without being reckless, to bring in a striker.





He wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column: " The squad needs a striker and if Leeds can find a way to get [head coach Thomas] Christiansen a good option, they should do what’s required to get one .