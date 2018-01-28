XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

28/01/2018 - 11:48 GMT

Gamble Could Pay Off Big Time – Former Leeds Star Tells Whites To Push Boat Out For Striker

 




David Prutton has urged his former club Leeds United to gamble a little bit to sign a striker who can make the difference this season.

The Whites have tumbled down the Championship standings after a run of poor form, but are still just five points off Fulham, who occupy the sixth and final playoff spot.




Calls have grown for Leeds to sign a striker this month, but the Whites have been unwilling to splash the cash so far, with the prices quoted for Preston North End's Jordan Hugill and Peterborough United's Jack Marriott putting the Yorkshire giants off.

But Prutton thinks now is the time to have a little gamble and push the boat out, without being reckless, to bring in a striker.
 


He wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column: "The squad needs a striker and if Leeds can find a way to get [head coach Thomas] Christiansen a good option, they should do what’s required to get one.

"I don’t mean go mad and spend the family inheritance but push the boat out a little bit and create the best possible chance within the sort of financial framework you’re trying to stick to.

"Little gambles can pay off big time", Prutton stressed.

Leeds have preferred to do the majority of their transfer business abroad since Andrea Radrizzani took full control of the club last summer, seeing better value in the foreign market.

However, the Whites have just signed midfielder Adam Forshaw from Middlesbrough on a deal which could eventually cost the club £4.5m.
 