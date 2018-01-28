Gamble Could Pay Off Big Time – Former Leeds Star Tells Whites To Push Boat Out For Striker

David Prutton has urged his former club Leeds United to gamble a little bit to sign a striker who can make the difference this season.
The Whites have tumbled down the Championship standings after a run of poor form, but are still just five points off Fulham, who occupy the sixth and final playoff spot.
Calls have grown for Leeds to sign a striker this month, but the Whites have been unwilling to splash the cash so far, with the prices quoted for Preston North End's Jordan Hugill and Peterborough United's Jack Marriott putting the Yorkshire giants off.
But Prutton thinks now is the time to have a little gamble and push the boat out, without being reckless, to bring in a striker.
He wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column: "The squad needs a striker and if Leeds can find a way to get [head coach Thomas] Christiansen a good option, they should do what’s required to get one.
"I don’t mean go mad and spend the family inheritance but push the boat out a little bit and create the best possible chance within the sort of financial framework you’re trying to stick to.
"Little gambles can pay off big time", Prutton stressed.
Leeds have preferred to do the majority of their transfer business abroad since Andrea Radrizzani took full control of the club last summer, seeing better value in the foreign market.
However, the Whites have just signed midfielder Adam Forshaw from Middlesbrough on a deal which could eventually cost the club £4.5m.