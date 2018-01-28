XRegister
X
28/01/2018 - 13:03 GMT

Greg Docherty On Bench – Rangers Team vs Ross County Confirmed

 




Fixture: Ross County vs Rangers
Competition: Scottish Premiership
Kick-off: 14:00 (UK time)

Rangers have officially confirmed their team and substitutes to tackle Owen Coyle's Ross County side at the Global Energy Stadium in a Scottish Premiership fixture this afternoon.

Aberdeen leapfogged Graeme Murty's men into second spot in the table on Saturday by beating Kilmarnock, but all three points for the Gers today would see them once again move to second.




Murty still has a lengthy injury list with Ross McCrorie, Bruno Alves, Lee Wallace, Graham Dorrans, Ryan Jack, Jordan Rossiter and Kenny Miller all out.

Defender Danny Wilson is also unavailable as he mulls moving to the United States to join Colorado Rapids.

Murty goes with Wes Foderingham in goal, while in defence he selects David Bates and Russell Martin as the central defensive pair. Sean Goss and Jason Holt will look to control midfield, while Daniel Candeias, Josh Windass and Jamie Murphy support Alfredo Morelos.

If the Rangers boss needs to make changes then he can look to his bench, with options including Greg Docherty and Jason Cummings.

 


Rangers Team vs Ross County

Foderingham; Tavernier, Bates, Martin, John; Goss, Holt; Candeias, Windass, Murphy; Morelos

Substitutes: Alnwick, Cardoso, Herrera, Halliday, Docherty, Kranjcar, Cummings
 