Jurgen Klopp Could Change Mind On Further Signings This Month – Liverpool Legend

Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson thinks Saturday night's FA Cup exit against West Brom at Anfield might have changed Jurgen Klopp's mind over making signings before the transfer window closes this month.



Klopp's side suffered a damaging 3-2 defeat against the Baggies, which means the Reds only realistically have the Champions League to aim at in terms of silverware this season.











Despite Liverpool having sold Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona in a deal worth £142m, the Reds have spent just £75m, on Virgil van Dijk, meaning they are set to finish the January window in profit.



Klopp has all but ruled out making further signings before the window shuts, but Lawrenson thinks the FA Cup exit may have him on the phone to the club's American owners looking at reinforcements.





" I know he said that was probably it in terms of transfers, but I just wonder if after the last two results if he's not on the transatlantic phone", Lawrenson said on LFC TV.