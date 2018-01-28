Jurgen Klopp Makes Comments That Will Reassure Arsenal Fans On Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has offered a good assessment of Arsenal target Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, a player he took to Borussia Dortmund when in charge of the Bundesliga side.



Arsenal are trying to sign Aubameyang from Klopp's former club Borussia Dortmund this month, and the Ruhr giants are prepared to sell, with the striker's off the pitch antics having not gone down well in the Ruhr.











Aubameyang has been dubbed a rotten apple by former Dortmund star Matthias Sammer, while Bayern Munich coach Jupp Heynckes has said he would never sign a player behaving such as the Gabon international is, in his efforts to push through a move.



But Klopp thinks that there is little wrong with Aubameyang off the pitch, though he admits the coverage the striker receives in the press could give the opposite impression.





"Auba is a really good guy", Klopp told DAZN.